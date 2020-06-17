Statewide total reaches 884 cases of COVID-19
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the virus was first detected in the state in March continued to post double-digit gains on Wednesday, growing by 18.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the discovery of new cases in six counties pushed the state’s coronavirus total to 884.
New cases were reported in Fremont, Johnson, Park, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties. Uinta County, which has been in the midst of an outbreak that saw its cases more than double in a week, reported seven new cases on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Fremont County had 282 cases; Laramie County had 129 cases; Uinta County had 87 cases; Teton County had 76; Natrona County had 74; Sweetwater had 35; Washakie had 34; Campbell had 33; Albany had 26; Johnson and Sheridan had 15; Converse had 14; Carbon had 13; Lincoln had 11; Big Horn and Hot Springs had nine; Park had eight; Crook had six and Goshen had four. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston counties each had one case.
The number of patients to have recovered from the illness since it was first reported was set at 862 on Wednesday, an increase of 10 from Tuesday. The number includes 667 recoveries among those with confirmed cases and 195 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has not been tested for coronavirus, but shows symptoms of the illness and has been in contact with a person with a confirmed case. The Department of Health said 230 probable cases have been seen in Wyoming since March.
The number of active cases increased on Wednesday, growing by 15 from Tuesday to total 236, with 201 confirmed coronavirus cases considered active and 35 probable cases considered active.
