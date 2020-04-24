Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, April 24
Albany: 6
Big Horn: 1
Campbell: 14
Carbon: 4
Converse: 10
Crook: 5
Fremont: 66
Goshen: 3
Hot Springs: 1
Johnson: 11
Laramie: 83
Lincoln: 6
Natrona: 39
Niobrara: 1
Park: 1
Platte: 0
Sheridan: 12
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 10
Teton: 64
Uinta: 6
Washakie: 5
Weston: 0
Total 349
------------
Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, April 24
Albany: 0
Big Horn: 1
Campbell: 6
Carbon: 0
Converse: 6
Crook: 0
Fremont: 6
Goshen: 1
Hot Springs: 2
Johnson: 4
Laramie: 37
Lincoln: 3
Natrona: 10
Niobrara: 1
Park: 0
Platte: 0
Sheridan: 4
Sublette: 2
Sweetwater: 6
Teton: 31
Uinta: 1
Washakie: 3
Weston: 0
Total: 124
*Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.
------------
Coronavirus recoveries by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, April 24
Albany: 6
Big Horn: 0
Campbell: 17
Carbon: 4
Converse: 14
Crook: 3
Fremont: 28
Goshen: 4
Hot Springs: 1
Johnson: 13
Laramie: 70
Lincoln: 6
Natrona: 28
Niobrara: 2
Park: 1
Sheridan: 15
Sublette: 3
Sweetwater: 14
Teton: 81
Uinta: 4
Washakie: 7
Total: 321
