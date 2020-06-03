The city plans on opening the Douglas Municipal Water Park on June 19, depending on if it receives approval on the exception it requested from Converse County Public Health, according to the City of Douglas.
The exception requests that the park will be opened from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with additional times and openings possible starting in July.
The splash park will remain closed to allow more deck space to accommodate six-foot social distancing guidelines. The stairs and deck will be marked for patrons to stand in line for the use of slides to help maintain these guidelines as well.
Prices remain the same with adult season passes costing $45, youth season passes at $15, adult day passes at $3 and youth day passes costing $1.
The park will be operated by CCSD #1 for the remaining of the summer, with the ability of the park to stay open resting on patron’s cooperation within the current state health guidelines, according to the school district.
