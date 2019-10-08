Severe weather warnings in east-central, south-central and south-east Wyoming, and in western Nebraska have been issued by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The warnings are active from noon on Wednesday October 9 through Monday, October 14.

Travel impacts may be significant.

Residents should be prepared for winter conditions this week.

Gusting winds and high humidity are expected from noon to 7 p.m. today, October 8, according to weather reports.

Wednesday through Monday winter storm watches are in effect and residents are urged to use caution when traveling throughout the week and weekend.

Plummeting temperatures will cause precipitation that starts out as rain to freeze on roadways quickly, especially bridges.

An arctic cold front and upper level low pressure system will bring sharply colder temperatures and widespread moderate to heavy snowfall to much of Wyoming between Wednesday night and Friday morning.

NWS reports that gusty northerly winds will produce patchy blowing snow. Bitterly cold temperatures in the single digits and teens will be possible.

Sporadic power outages could be possible due to leaves still being on trees combined with the snow and wind.

