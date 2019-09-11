There’s just under a $10 million dollar discrepancy between the Department of Environmental Quality’s Industrial Siting Council impact assistance model and the asks presented to the ISC over Cedar Springs Wind Energy Project Phase III impact assistance dollars to cities and counties who claim they deserve a piece of the pie.

NextEra Energy Resources’ Cedar Springs Wind project – phases 1, 2 and 3 – will cost nearly $600 million by the time it’s completed.

In a financial chart provided by Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox, the total stakeholders’ ask is listed at $13,123,801 versus the ISC’s model maxing out at $3,273,084.

Stakeholders who are applying for impact assistance for Cedar Springs III include Converse County, Rolling Hills, the Town of Glenrock, City of Douglas, Natrona County, Town of Bar Nunn, Town of Mills, City of Casper, and the Town of Evansville.

If the entities are awarded their requests, Converse County (as a whole) stands to see $11,338,348 and Natrona County would receive $1,785,453, yet according to the ISC model, if all of the entities don’t formally agree in a memorandum of understanding as to the distribution of the funds, the ISC may only award $1,609,817.104 to Converse County and just $1,663,266.896 to Natrona County (source: ISD Exhibit 1C, page 8).

“The ISC’s recommendation for impact assistance distributions should be utilized only if the local governments provide evidence supporting total unmitigated impacts in an amount of $3,273,084 or greater.

“The council has complete discretion to accept the distribution recommended by the model or to alter the values listed as more information from the local governments is presented to the council,” ISC officials said in their documentation.

Presently, certain governments are involved in creating a memorandum of understanding, but no specific information has been released as of press time.

The ISC determines the areas affected during the application phase, according to Cedar Springs documents on file with ISC. The project is located on approximately 20,518 acres of Converse County private land.

It makes sense that with the Cedar Springs Wind Farm located in Converse County – approximately 17 miles northeast of Glenrock – that Converse County would ask for the lion’s share of the distribution, county officials said.

ISC members met with Natrona and Converse County heads during a pre-hearing Sept. 6. More of a formality than anything else, the hour-long meeting allowed everyone to go on record with their lawyers, involvement, exhibits, and witnesses who will testify on each community and or government’s behalf at the formal meetings next week.

Construction of Phase III of the project is right around the corner and ISC will meet with Cedar Springs and county and local governments Sept. 19-20, in the Converse County Library conference room, to decide the distribution of the financial impact awards.

The series of construction events – I&II, followed by III – are timed to begin shortly. Phases I/II are set to start next month, with III set for November.

“Cedar III construction is scheduled to start Nov. 1 and continue through December 2020. Cedar I/II are scheduled to start (as of now) Oct. 2,” Cedar Springs Transmission LLC Project Director Ryan Fitzpatrick said

Cedar Springs Phase III – at a cost of nearly $119 million to build – is expected to produce approximately 120 megawatts of energy.

The primary project components include up to 48 GE turbines, transformers, electrical collector lines, turbine access roads, meteorological towers and other necessary components for completion and commercial operation of the project, according to the ISC.

The size of the project’s possible impending workforce was also a serious topic of conversation among county commissioners and Cedar Springs representatives during the Sept. 4 meeting.

It’s expected that the new wind farm’s construction of all three phases will generate up to 400 jobs, with approximately 40% of those coming from Wyoming’s local workforce, Fitzpatrick said.

Finding housing in a city which is already busting at the seams with an increased population due to the ongoing energy boom may be a challenge for workers coming into Douglas, though.

“We show a combined peak workforce of 417 by next summer. With the size of the project and the timing to build it, we need more people. People will stay where there’s housing. If there’s no housing available in Converse County, people will come from Casper or wherever they can find lodging,” he said.

Commissioner Tony Lehner suggested using busses to transfer people to the project site, to save in additional vehicle overcrowding on surrounding roads and highways. Willox said the county could possibly offer the county’s parking lot on East Richards as a parking/staging area for the busses if this is something the Cedar Springs’ project managers wanted to consider.

“I don’t know if that’s something you’ve thought about at this stage. Safety-wise it works out really well and it relieves a lot of traffic,” Lehner said. “Researching the consolidation of the workforce might alleviate some of the traffic congestion.”

Fitzpatrick said he’d look into it as an option. He’s excited for the project and was enthusiastic when speaking to the commissioners.

“Cedar Springs is an exciting project for Converse County. This nearly $600 million investment will directly result in about $130 million in tax revenue to Wyoming and Converse County, tens of millions in landowner payments, and is estimated to create 21 full-time, high paying jobs,” Fitzpatrick said.

County Chairman Robert Short said he believes the Cedar Springs Wind project is “very energy-centric investment in Converse County.”