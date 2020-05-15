The U.S Census Bureau will resume its 2020 Census field operations May 18, when census employees will work under social distancing protocols and wear personal protective equipment to promote the well-being of themselves and the public.
The field workers will begin dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets on the front doors of households that don’t receive mail at their physical home address. This procedure follows the federal health and safety guidelines and does not require contact between the public and census employees.
The census will determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed among states, including Wyoming. You can respond to the census online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 1-844-330-2020.
