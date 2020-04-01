Weather Alert

...SNOW OVER CENTRAL WYOMING MOVING FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST DURING THE DAY THURSDAY... ...FREEZING DRIZZLE ONGOING FOR I-80 CORRIDOR FROM CHEYENNE THROUGH SIDNEY CHANGING TO SNOW THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS PARTICULARLY ALONG THE PINE RIDGE. * WHERE...NIOBRARA AND CONVERSE COUNTIES, INCLUDING DOUGLAS, BILL, AND LUSK. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&