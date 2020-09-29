County COVID-19 cases over 100

Converse County Emergency Management (CCEMA), and Converse County Public Health, has received notifications of 12 additional lab confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 110.
All cases are in Douglas, except for one patient in Glenrock. Three additional Douglas school staff and one student have tested positive.
Currently the county has 34 active cases with 44 residents quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.