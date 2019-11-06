A Douglas man was charged Oct. 22 with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and battery, domestic battery and reckless endangering after an incident that involved gunshots.

Loran Munsinger, 37, of Douglas, was arrested Oct. 13 after an altercation on North Second Street.

Officers responded to the area after shots were heard and met with victim Gena Lambert. The victim reported that she had been sleeping in her house when she was woken up by Munsinger allegedly hitting her in the face with the muzzle of a gun. Lambert grabbed for the gun to get it away from her when Munsinger then got on her back and bit the back of her neck, according to the affidavit.

Lambert eventually got Munsinger out of the residence and heard a gun shot. Police recovered an empty shell casing on the front porch and recorded that a bullet hole went through the front door and down into the floor, according to the affidavit.

Munsinger left the scene and was later found at his residence on Coulter Trail by Converse County Sheriff deputies.

Aggravated burglary carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and $50,000 fine.

Aggravated assault and battery is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Domestic battery is punishable by a maximum of six months in prison and $750 fine.

Reckless Endangerment carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Munsinger has been bound over to Eighth Judicial District Court to stand trial.