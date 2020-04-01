Children have been out of school for a few weeks due to state-mandated closures directly related to the COVID-19 virus, and Douglas schools will remain closed at least through April 17, officials decided last week.

School Superintendent Paige Fenton Hughes said the longer closure order reallydoesn’t change anything for the district, as they are prepared with adaptive learning plans for their students.

Starting April 6, students will be attending classes re- motely via the internet or other educational methods which respect distancing.

“We have a good solid plan to get through next week and a path forward beginning April 6. We will be more than ready to roll out full learning op- portunities for our students in an adaptive environment,” she vowed.

Fenton Hughes said the district plans to “employ and de- ploy all of our staff members.”

“This learning environment won’t be like any we have worked in before. We will be

deploying staff in ways that guard the health and safety of our students, take advantage of staff skills and talents, and create a caring and nurturing environment for our students.”

Douglas school officials also said a decision about cancelling graduation or other events for high school seniors will be made later. As of late last week, those end-of-the-year traditions were still scheduled.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow issued what she referred to as ‘guidance’ for school dis- tricts’ safe operation during the closure.

“School doors may be closed to students, but Wyoming education is open for business,” Balow said. “The desire by teachers to connect with their students and provide learn- ing opportunities is inspiring. Teaching and learning while practicing social distancing is a new concept for many. Teach- ers, parents and students all need support in order for it to be successful.”

Each Wyoming school district must have an adapted learning plan approved by the Wyoming Department of Education prior to April 6. Every district is expected to continue to provide an equitable education for all students.

“We are working through immense challenges with laws, policies, practices and logistics. The collaboration among state leaders and local districts has been incredible,” Balow said.