Underberg wraps up Outstanding Major of Year honor from NASPE

University of Wyoming student Jessie Underberg, a 2014 graduate of Douglas High School, has been named Outstanding Major of the Year by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education (NASPE).

NASPE is an affiliate of the Society of Health and Physical Education (SHAPE), the largest professional organization of physical educators in the country.

The award is conferred to the top physical education major in Wyoming. The award was scheduled to be presented to Underberg at the annual SHAPE conference in Salt Lake City, Utah April 23, however, due to COVID-19 the conference was cancelled and the award will be mailed to Underberg.

Underberg is the daughter of Greg and Lora Underberg and the granddaughter of Bernie and Jean Underberg, all of Douglas, and Polly Perkins of Casper.

Underberg will graduate from the University of Wyoming in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in the Division of Kinesiology and Health, with the focus of study in Physical Education Teacher Education with a GPA of 3.7. She is currently completing student teaching in Powell at Powell High School and Parkside Elementary.

While a student at Douglas High School Underberg competed and lettered in volleyball, basketball and golf, as well as student athletic training. During her senior year she was selected to All State Basketball and the team won the Division 3-A championship. She was active in “Do Something,” a volunteer organization focusing on earning funding for those in need.

While attending the University of Wyoming she acted as head coach of the Laramie Fire youth fifth and sixth grade girls’ basketball team. She was also active in the Physical Education Teacher Education Student Association (PETESA) as vice president. Through PETESA, she engaged in multiple community and university volunteer projects such as Special Olympics and elementary school play day events.

Underberg was an ASPIRE student at UW; ASPIRE students focus on academic excellence and leadership. She participated in multiple UW student recreational intramurals including various women’s basketball leagues.

Following graduation Underberg will pursue a teaching and coaching position.