Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration extends Emergency Declaration 2020-002 to continue support of emergency relief efforts:

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended its emergency declaration regarding commercial transportation of essential COVID-19 supplies. The declaration has been extended through June 14, 2020, as it was scheduled to expire on May 15, 2020.

The declaration, which can be found at fmcsa.dot.gov, assists with the transportation of essential supplies, equipment, and persons in support of COVID-19 relief efforts by providing certain exemptions from Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations Parts 390 through 399.

Specifically, the declaration covers transportation to meet immediate needs for:

1. Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19;

2. Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, and disinfectants;

3. Food, paper products, and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores;

4. Immediate precursor raw materials -- such as paper, plastic or alcohol -- that are required and to be used for the manufacture of items in categories 1, 2or 3;

5. Fuel;

6. Liquefied gases to be used in refrigeration or cooling systems;

7. Equipment, supplies, and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to COVID-19;

8. Persons designated by Federal, State or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes; and

9. Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the COVID-19 response.

Commercial motor vehicle drivers who can safely operate a motor vehicle while transporting essential supplies, equipment, and persons related to the COVID-19 emergency outbreak will be allowed to continue to operate beyond standard hours of service.

The director for the Wyoming Department of Transportation will also continue to waive size and weight permit fees through June 14 when a commercial vehicle is transporting COVID-19 supplies, equipment, and persons to communities in Wyoming and beyond.

Commercial vehicles will still need to get a permit if they are oversize and/or overweight, but the fee will be waived. All safety measures will continue to be followed for non-divisible and divisible loads, as long as maximum allowable weights are not exceeded for axles, bridges, and gross weights.

“This extension will continue to ensure we help keep necessary supplies moving throughout our state and the nation during this coronavirus environment,” said K. Luke Reiner. “We want to support the commercial transportation industry during this unprecedented time so our communities can continue to get needed supplies.”

Commercial carriers can obtain their permits at the appropriate Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) ports of entry. The ports can also fax or email those forms. For a list of the ports of entry, visit http://www.whp.dot.state.wy.us/home/ports.html .