Her fingers pressed into the soft flesh of her breast, searching for something she was afraid she might find, yet hoping it wasn’t there.

She noticed a lump. She knew she had fibrous breast tissue. Maybe that was all she’d felt, she thought. She put off getting herself checked out, hoping it was nothing.

Then, a stabbing pain in her left breast sent her mind racing. She had a bad feeling. Whatever it was, it wasn’t good.

Her doctor found the lump and noticed swollen lymph nodes. She ordered a mammogram.

Other medical professionals said she was too young for breast cancer, too young for a mammogram. They tried to talk her out of it, but she persisted, then insisted.

Somewhere in her mind, she already knew what they’d find.

Shelly Allen was just 33 years old.

It was Oct. 11, 2004. She’d just been told by her doctor that she had breast cancer. Four weeks later, she went in for surgery and a mastectomy.

As she speaks of her past, her hands are wrapped snugly around her coffee cup, keeping her fingers warm. Ever since chemo, her hands have always cold.

“The doctor came in and put her hand on my leg. My husband, Travis, was with me. It knocked me off my feet, just to hear the words,” she recalled the diagnosis.

They lived in Missouri back then. Travis, a Douglas native, and Shelly had moved here in 1989 but returned to Missouri to spend time with her ailing father in 1999. In 2006, they made Douglas their permanent home.

While cancer does not define who Shelly is, it did frighten her deeply when her suspicions were confirmed.

Shelly has a daughter, Shanley, and a son, Kody. She worried she wouldn’t survive to raise her young kids.

“My biggest fear was leaving my children,” she said softly.

Kody was a little boy when the C-word hit their household.

“I was only around 6 when my mother was diagnosed. To me, it wasn’t so much that she was sick, just that she was bald and slept a lot,” he said.

It wasn’t until he hit high school age that he realized just what his mom had gone through.

“At only 33, with two kids to worry about, to continue working through treatments to make sure we had food, makes her not only the best mother I could ask for, but someone that I can aspire to be like with everything I do in life,” Kody said.

Her unconditional support for her children in every facet of their lives is what every parent should strive to be, in her son’s opinion.

“I like to think she’s a big reason why I’m the person I am today. Her battle with cancer is a lot of that. It showed me what true strength is,” he said.

But Shelly’s story is also about where this unasked-for pilgrimage has led her and the roads she’s taken since finding out she had breast cancer.

She went through intense, traumatic chemo, found out she was in remission a year later, then decided to change careers and go into the medical field.

“I wanted to know more about the medical part of it,” she noted as a simple matter of fact.

Shelly works for the Memorial Hospital of Converse County as the Central Sterile Department supervisor.

She’s also the president of the Cancer Awareness Task Force (CATF), located in Douglas.

Shelly smiles often. Her personality is open – who you see is exactly who you get. There’s no hesitation as she goes through the details of her personal narrative. Maybe it will reach someone who needs to hear it.

“There’s so many things they don’t tell you when you have cancer. I want people to know that I understand what they’re going through. There are things the doctors can’t tell you because they haven’t been through it. There were times I’d ask a question and the doctors would tell me that they didn’t know,” she said.

While she’s been in remission for 15 years, she remembers going through 12 weeks of chemotherapy spread out over nearly a year like it was yesterday.

“They don’t tell you about so many things, like the ferocious sores I had in my mouth from the chemo. They don’t tell you that all of the hair on your body falls out, all of it, or the neuropathy. My lungs are permanently damaged from the chemo. All kinds of things happen that are not normal,” she explained.

She’s written an as-of-yet unpublished book, “That Which Doesn’t Kill Us,” a true account of what she went through fighting cancer. She talks about what it’s like and talks about how being diagnosed with breast cancer changed her life.

“I want my life to have meaning. I want to help people, to let them know they can talk to me about things. They’re not alone. I want people going through this to know that every birthday isn’t a bad thing, getting older isn’t bad. They can enjoy all of the different things life has to offer, their children getting married, grandchildren, everything. I understand because I’ve been through it. I want to help.”

As Shelly speaks, her voice is vibrant and resonates with a desire to be there for folks going through something that shakes them to their very core – something she’s experienced.

Shelly has a history of helping people.

She’s been to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. during the American Cancer Society’s Celebration on the Hill in 2004. It was during her tenacious battle with cancer.

Shelly was one of thousands representing women, mothers, wives and daughters putting faces and names to real people and to breast cancer awareness.

“It was a sea of purple. We set up outside of their offices and waited so they could talk to us. We wanted them to see a face – look at us,” she said.

Now, she and the volunteers on the taskforce are doing anything and everything they can to help others going through cancer and associated treatments in Douglas and Converse County.

CATF helps with everything from mammograms for people without insurance to colonoscopies and other diagnostic tests, she said. They provide assistance and care to men, women and children.

Gas cards are provided to people who need to drive to Casper or elsewhere for treatments, and hand out swag bags full of ginger tea and candies to help with nausea, adult coloring books and pencils, warm socks, a $100 gift card and other goodies.

“I don’t care what your financial status is, cancer puts a kink into a person’s finances,” Shelly said firmly.

She encourages people going through cancer and/or treatment to reach out to her or other members on the taskforce.

“My number is always available and I’m always available to talk. I’ve been through it, survived it and I can say there is light at the end of the tunnel. It’s not a death sentence like it used to be,” she said warmly.

Contact the Cancer Awareness Task Force at (307) 351-2692.