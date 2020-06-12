State Fair grandstand entertainment announced

The Wyoming State Fair is thrilled to announce this year’s 2020 Grandstand Entertainment Lineup. On Thursday, August 13, the Wyoming State Fairgrounds will be filled with the distinct sounds of music headliner, Reckless Kelly, featuring Jeremy McComb! Tickets on sale July 3.
For nearly 25 years, Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana, equally rooted in raw passion, refined musicianship, and gritty authenticity.
In addition to exceptional live music, the grandstand will be home to a variety of other family friendly events and fan favorites including the Ranch Rodeo with Mutton Bustin’ on August 8; Pig n’ Mud Wrestling on August 11; Octane Addictions Freestyle Motocross Show Featuring X-Games Legends on August 12; the PRCA Rodeo on August 14; and the Demolition Derby on August 15.
"We are very excited about the 2020 Wyoming State Fair," fair director Courtny Conkle said. "We are planning on having a full fair with a lot of family friendly events."
