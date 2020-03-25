Body found near Platte River

A dead body was found in a vehicle at a Platte River fishing access that was found around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“The Converse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fishing access to investigate a suspicious vehicle,” CCSO Undersheriff Nate Hughes said in a release.
When law enforcement responded to the call a deceased male, Charles Behunin, 72, hometown unknown, was found inside the vehicle.
Undersheriff Hughes expressed that there is no danger to the public and that the case is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.