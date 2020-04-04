In other developments around Wyoming:

More on masks: Wyoming residents continue to provide masks for health care providers, manufacturing them by sewing and through 3D printing.

Motivated residents in Douglas have come together to sew and donate more than 1,500 masks to Memorial Hospital of Converse County. More than 100 volunteers have joined together to donate materials, sew and deliver the masks to the hospital. MHCC officials are thankful for the donations and have asked the mask makers to begin sewing shoe covers for care providers.

Officials with the Sheridan Memorial Hospital report they are receiving an average of 300 masks per day from 30 individuals who stepped up to help.

At the University of Wyoming, all the 3D printers at its Engineering Education and Research Building Student Innovation Center are being used to produce masks for the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. On Monday, the university provided 115 masks for the medical center.

In Campbell County, DeeDee Peterson has organized a network of quilters and people who know how to sew to create masks for donation to various organizations in Gillette.

Unemployment claims: The state Department of Workforce Services said the state received 4,652 new claims for unemployment insurance last week, an increase of 800 percent from the week before businesses began shutting down because of the coronavirus. The biggest group of claims — 952 — came from leisure and hospitality industry workers, the department said.

VA Hospitals: Veterans Affairs clinics in Afton, Evanston, Riverton, Laramie, Wheatland, Torrington and Casper have ended face-to-face patient visits, however, enrolled veterans can receive care with telehealth services. Veterans Affairs hospitals in Sheridan and Cheyenne remain open.

UW workers: The University of Wyoming announced it will continue to pay its 2,200 student workers through the end of the spring semester, a move expected to cost about $1.5 million. The move is part of the university’s $2 million commitment to provide students with “financial security” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Job survey: More than 30 percent of those responding to a University of Wyoming survey reported they or a family member have lost their job or been laid off because of the coronavirus epidemic. The survey also showed that more than 50 percent of those questioned reported they or an immediate family member have had their pay or hours cut. The survey is the first of a series to be conducted by the university’s Survey and Analysis Center.

Donations: The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation announced it will donate $311,500 to community service organizations in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho. Donations to Wyoming organizations were $40,000 for First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, $30,000 for the Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, $5,500 for the Boys and Girls Club of Glenrock and $3,000 for Energy Share of Wyoming.

Parade time: Two parades are planned next week in Gillette to entertain residents of a nursing home that has been closed to visitors because of the coronavirus. Parade participants, who are being encouraged to decorate their cars for Wednesday’s parades, will drive past the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Scavenger hunt: Lingle residents have created a drive-by scavenger hunt to entertain the town’s children. Sponsors of the event will put items in their windows that match the items listed for children to find. The parents of the children will then drive them around Lingle to see if they can find the items. Organizers said the event will last as long as social distancing guidelines are in place.