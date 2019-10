At approximately 8:19 a.m., Oct. 15, Douglas High School reported that they were on lockout due to a report of shots fired around ā€œDā€ hill, located just off of Logsdon Lane behind the high school. It was later learned that Douglas Primary School next door also went into lockout.

According to DHS Principal Ryan Mackey, a PE teacher had students in class outside and quickly lead them back into the building when the incident occurred.

Reports indicated that there were two hunters in the area.

Mackey reported that as of 8:30 a.m. the incident was resolved and the lockout was no longer in effect.