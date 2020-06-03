Douglas couple dies in WYO 59 rollover

A Douglas couple has died in a fatal crash south of Wright Tuesday evening.
Douglas residents Teala Sherard, 27, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Yukon driven by 27-year-old Paul Borring, on WYO 59 when it exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a delineator post. Borring corrected the vehicle back onto the road before overcorrecting to the right where it left the roadway a second time and overturned.
Borring and Sherard were not wearing their seatbelts and died at the scene of the crash.
Two children that were in the backseat were secured and transferred to Campbell County Memorial Hospital to be treated.
Alcohol or drug use is being investigated as possible reasons for the crash.
