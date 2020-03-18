County forms all-encompassing Covid-19 response plan as residents hunker down

Converse County Commissioners met with government, civic and emergency management leaders from across the county Monday morning to create a coronavirus emergency action plan.

Commission Chairman Robert Short led the 90-minute session and heard from community leaders on actions they’re taking to make information easily accessible to regional residents.

“We’re here to figure out how we can effectively consolidate communication with the citizens of Converse County. We want to help our citizens prepare, not panic,” he said, urging calm responses on all fronts. “We’re going to get through this.”

Multiple representatives from Memorial Hospital of Converse County, Douglas and Glenrock schools, county elected officials, Town of Glenrock, emergency management, public health, the City of Douglas and others are working together to develop an easily accessed website with all updates and information from county-wide agencies consolidated in one place. Information about those websites can be found on numerous stories in this issues of the Douglas Budget and online at www.douglas-budget.com, as well as on city, county and KKTYonline.com websites.

The almost-one-stop website was put together Monday by Converse County IT Director Justin Lane and went live later that afternoon. The city’s went live Tuesday.

Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox was reviewing the site as it went live near 4:30 p.m.

“The county’s website for (COVID-19) is just getting populated now. Justin is working on it, it’s not quite done yet, it’s incomplete as it is still getting built, but it is live. I think it will be a real good thing and be easy for people to access and use,” Willox said.

The commissioners have yet to assign a county lead in charge of the COVID-19 response or a public information officer in charge of disseminating information to the media and public, Willox said.

“We’re working on nailing it all down. Russ (Dalgarn) is in charge of Converse County Emergency Management and he’s a good source of information for now; we didn’t designate anyone today. We’re still trying to coordinate all of the entities.”

Commissioners expect to have leads assigned by later this week, Willox said.

As for people concerned or curious they might be infected with the coronavirus or experiencing symptoms, MHCC has created a “COVID-19 Hotline” for patients with questions or concerns.

If you need help determining if your symptoms are indicative of the coronavirus, call the hotline at (307) 358-7399.

Patients who call will be asked a series of questions and treatment advice will be given based on the patient’s answers, hospital officials said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs, according to the CDC website.

Both Short and Willox said preparing for the coronavirus together as a community is the way Wyomingites will get through the pandemic.

“We thought we should have the opportunity as leaders to get-together and strategize with good, reliable information – to provide a simple method to access all of the information in one place. To work as leaders so that we can get through this as a community in a cohesive way,” Willox said.

Visit the Converse County’s COVID-19 website at conversecounty.org/covid19 to see the resources available to residents.

For further information on how to protect yourself please visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html