Solutions for Life has announced they are open again effective May 11.

"The health and well-being of our clients and our employees (are) our top priorities. We will continue to follow guidelines issued by Converse and Niobrara County Public Health Departments, along with those of the CDC, state and local officials," Solutions for Life Office Manager Tammie Tjalma said in a news release.

To safely welcome individuals back, the agency is making temporary changes to help observe social distancing and to promote a healthy environment.

"We will be limiting the number of clients into the building. We are recommending that if Zoom is working for you, please continue to use those services," she said.

•Clients must wait in their car outside and be escorted in the building.

•Clients will be screened when brought into the building and have their temperature taken and asked health questions.

•Clients will be required to provide and wear masks for their protection.

•All clients will wash their hands upon arrival, after sneezing, coughing, blowing their nose or after smoke breaks.

"As always, we will continue to clean and sanitize regularly. Each office will be cleaned and sanitized after every use," she said.

If a client has a fever or has had a fever in the last 72 hours, or have any-other symptoms, please call the office at 307-358-2846 to reschedule the appointment or change an appointment to a Zoom meeting.