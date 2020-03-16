Converse County Commissioners met this morning with area stakeholders to create a coronavirus emergency action plan for this county.

Converse County Commissioner Robert Short led the 90-minute session and heard from community leaders on the actions they’re taking to make information accessible to the city’s residents.

“We’re here to figure out how we can effectively consolidate communication with the citizens of Converse County. We want to help our citizens prepare, not panic,” he told the assemblage. “We’re going to get through this.”

County Commissioners, Memorial Hospital of Converse County, Douglas schools, Town of Glenrock, Glenrock schools, emergency management, Converse County Public Health, City of Douglas and other entity leads within the community are working together to develop an easy access website with all updates and information consolidated in one place.

While that single, one-stop website is in the works but not yet live, there is already an option available for people who may be questioning their symptoms in relation to the coronavirus.

MHCC has created a “COVID-19 Hotline” for patients with questions or concerns about their symptoms – call the hotline at (307) 358-7399.

Patients will be asked a series of questions and treatment advice will be given based on the patient’s answers.

According to the Centers for Disease control there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

For more information on how to protect yourself please visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/prevention.html.

Stay tuned for further updates on the cononavirus (COVID-19)