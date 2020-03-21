New legislation by U.S. Senator John Barrasso and U.S. Senator Michael Bennett (D-Colo.), was introduced on Saturday. The new bill, called the Immediate Relief for Rural Facilities and Providers Act, would address the impending crisis facing the health care system as the spread of the COVID-19 puts strain on hospitals and health care providers.
“Rural hospitals and health care providers are on the frontlines keeping communities in Wyoming and across the country safe. They are more important than ever as we face an unprecedented pandemic,” Barrasso said. “This bipartisan legislation will help make sure our hospitals and clinics have the resources they need to keep serving patients during this national crisis.”
The legislation would provide immediate relief for rural hospitals with a one-time grant of $1,000 per patient day for three months, a one-time emergency grant for hospitals to stabilize the loss of revenue, a 20% increase in Medicare reimbursement for patients in the swing bed program, a one-grant for all providers and ambulatory surgery centers to cover payroll and authorize the Small Business Administration to provide low interest loans.
