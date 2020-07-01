Arabian horses make spectacular showing at WSF

The morning sun was still fairly low in the sky, but the heat was starting to creep up. Thankfully the wind was calm and didn’t disturb the dirt in the outside arena as horses of all colors trotted around in circles.

The judge was quiet as she made her notes while she watched each competitor, human and equine, trot around the cones set up in a triangle. She judged on the horses confirmation, or body type, the lengthened walk, size of the horse and how the hip and neck aligned.

The Region 6 Arabian Horse Association showed up in full force for a week-long competition held at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds.

“It’s been wonderful to be able to compete and see all of our friends,” Sydney Ebach from Bismarck, North Dakota said. “The grounds are wonderful and everyone has been so accommodating.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting horse shows all over the country, the Region 6 Arabian Horse Association was happy that the state fairgrounds were still hosting events.

“It (the competition) was originally planned to be held in Colorado,” Laura Siefkes from Aberdeen, South Dakota said, as she watched her daughter, Gabi, show. “Every state that was looked at was closed and we thought the show would be cancelled.”

The association held their competition in Douglas last year, and quickly contacted the fair office to see if the town would host them again.

“We were so incredibly grateful that they said yes,” Siefkes said. “We have five in our group that travelled from South Dakota and seeing everyone is like a mini family reunion.”

It was a win-win, as hosting the show meant that the fairgrounds could recoup some of the income that was lost when other events were cancelled.

“Shows like this is part of our long-term plan,” Marketing Director Reba Sundseth said. “This is what we need to be doing year round. We have wonderful facilities that should be utilized and will bring people to Douglas to see what we have to offer.”

The fairgrounds were filled with horse trailers and campers from all over the country. Arizona, Texas, California, Missouri were represented along with Montana, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Nebraska.

“There are more than 600 classes that competed this week,” Siefkes said. “We’ve gone until midnight every day. We couldn’t be happier with the treatment the fairgrounds has provided us. We’re excited to come back again.”