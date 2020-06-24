Byerly starts work as new DPD chief, even before Casalenda officially retires

Seconds after being sworn in at City Hall council chambers Monday evening, Todd Byerly began his duties as the new Douglas chief of police. Ron Casalenda, who is retiring at the end of the month but won’t be officially off the city payroll until sometime later in July, was on hand to snap photos of his replacement and witness the transition of power.

Several officers, city government officials and Byerly’s wife Ashley and two children attended the brief ceremony, with his wife pinning his new badge to his chest.

Casalenda explained that he will continue to serve for a two-week transition phase as he shows Byerly the ropes and introduces him to members of the department and several agencies and community organization with which the police department works.

“He’s been really good at showing me things already,” Byerly said. “Everybody’s been really receptive and positive, everybody’s so nice.”

Byerly began his career in law enforcement in 1996 in Iowa, where he was a patrol officer for about three years. He then took a job as chief of police in a small town for nearly six years.

He joined the Riverton Police Department in 2005, where he spent nearly 16 years moving through the ranks and serving in various positions, according to Byerly.

He was promoted to his former position as administrative division captain in 2014, according to Riverton officials.

Byerly has a bachelor’s degree in administration and criminal justice, and a masters degree in organizational leadership management, and attended the FBI national academy in 2015.

According to Byerly, his main focus right now is figuring out where the community and police department is at and becoming acquainted with members of the department.

“The people that are at the police department are the one’s taking care of the community, and the community is the one that takes care of the police department.

“So we just have to find that balance and get everybody to work together,” Byerly said.