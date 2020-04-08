The Douglas School District has handed out more than 3,500 meals to students during the novel coronavirus shutdown in Wyoming, and the number of sack breakfasts and lunches continues to add up as more parents happily line up for the free food to help while students are doing school work from home, according to Nutrition Services Director Monty Gilbreath.
The school district has been giving out breakfast and lunch to K-12 students from any Douglas school – as well as those who are home schooled or attend Wyoming Child and Family Development – since schools have been closed. And, Gilbreath promised, they will continue to do so until school is back in session or the school year comes to an end in May, whichever comes first.
While most parents pick up the sack meals from a designated location at each school, the district also offers delivery through the transportation department if a child cannot leave their home due to a medical issue. While the program is well received so far, the numbers of vehicles lined up to be handed lunches hasn’t been a problem - both because the hand off is quick and efficient out a door to maintain social distancing and because usually only one or two vehicles are in line at a time.
“They can sign up for the delivery or whatever pick up site they want on the school district website, where we have a Google doc” to register for the meals, Gilbreath said. “That way we kind of have an idea how many people are going to take advantage of it so we can gauge how many meals to prepare ahead of time and how much food to order.”
The program is currently being funded by the school district, but the district is hoping to be reimbursed by the state. As with many other pandemic-related governmental efforts on the state and national level, this one was quickly pulled together without many of the long-term pieces answered first because time was of the essence.
“We’re trying to work through it just like everybody else,” Gilbreath said. “The state and the Wyoming Department of Education should reimburse us so we have been keeping track. They’re working on that process as well.”
The district has kept workers handing out food to a minium to practice social distancing and help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The food handouts will follow the same district calendar schools would have had they not been cancelled, so next Monday, April 13, they will not be offering the packed lunches because that would not have been a classroom day for students.
“Community response has been very good,” Gilbreath said. “We’re meeting the needs and really reaching out to those in need at this point in time. We take nutrition pretty serious and we want to make sure the kids get fed and stay fed. So far things are going really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.