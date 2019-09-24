Rocky Mountain Power has announced an immediate power interruption that will begin between 11 a.m. and noon today in the Douglas, Orin and Glendo areas to allow crews to perform critical work on a transformer.
The work is expected to take around eight hours and will ensure substation equipment continues to operate effectively and reliably. Approximately 587 customers in the areas will be affected.
We appreciate customer patience and apologize for any inconvenience during this time. For questions customers can call Customer Service at 877-508-5088.
