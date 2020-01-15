After interviews with the Converse County Commissioners Tuesday morning, Douglas City Clerk Karen Rimmer was narrowly named as County Clerk to replace Lucile Taylor, who resigned Jan. 2 after 21 years.

Rimmer was sworn in to her new job at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but she said she will work with the city during a transition period for someone to take over her duties there. She said she would work with the commissioners to transition to the clerk position full time.

Michelle Maines, Kacy Jo Hladky and Rimmer were the three candidates forwarded to the commissioners by the Converse County Republican Party after four applicants were interviewed Thursday evening.

The county commissioners interviewed each candidate for about 30 minutes and made their decision after an executive (closed) session to discuss the appointment.

“It was a tough decision,” commission Chairman Robert Short said after the 3-2 vote. Short and Commissioner Mike Colling voted no but noted later they were not opposed to Rimmer as the selection. Commissioners Jim Willox, Tony Lehner and Rick Grant voted for Rimmer.

All three candidates were strong and would bring different skills to the position, according to Short.

Hladky is the bookkeeper at Niobrara Electric Association in Lusk, although she lives in Douglas.

Maines is a deputy in the Natrona County Clerk’s Office but lives in Rolling Hills, where her husband is mayor.

“I’m honored that the commissioners put their faith in me,” Rimmer said shortly after the commissioners’ vote.

She moved to Douglas in 2008 and was a cashier for the city until 2011, when she was selected for the city clerk/administrative secretary position, which she has held ever since.

Rimmer also served as interim city administrator for seven months until current Administrator Jonathan Teichert was hired in May 2018.

Rimmer serves on the Converse County Prevention Alliance and the Converse Hope Center boards and volunteers for other organizations in town.

“I’ve always felt a need to be a part of the community,” Rimmer said. “I love to be involved.”

“I am ready to work hard for this county,” she said. “I can’t wait to get started.”