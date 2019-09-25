Long-time Douglas teacher and middle school principal Chad Johnson passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

Johnson, 43, a former music teacher, was the middle school assistant principal until being named principal this year, will be fondly remembered at his service Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

Colleagues, parents and current and past students took to social media over the weekend with fond memories and tributes. Some recalled memories of when their children were in elementary or middle school and how Chad encouraged them to sing a solo in a choir concert for the first time. Others recounted memories of being coached or taught by him.

The school district will have a two-hour early-out on Thursday for all students. School district and all rec activities will be canceled or postponed for the afternoon and evening on Thursday. His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Thursday in the DHS gymnasium.

Counselors in all school buildings will be on-hand to assist students and staff who may be struggling and need additional support.