Attention Converse County:
If you are interested in filing for a School District, Hospital District, Conservation District, or Senior Citizens District position, the filing period is from Aug. 5 to Aug. 24. Applications are available at the County Clerk’s office, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, WY, or online by visiting https://www.conversecounty.org/187/Elections
Questions? Contact the Converse County Clerk’s office at 307-358-2244 or email clerk@conversecountywy.gov.
