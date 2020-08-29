Converse County Emergency Management and Converse County Public Health have received notice of the 34th positive case of coronavirus in Converse County today, Aug. 29 at 4:40 p.m.
The COVID-19-positive individual is a female in her 30s in Douglas with symptoms. She is recovering at home.
This brings Converse County's active COVID-19 cases to nine, with an additional 15 individuals in quarantine who are connected to the active cases.
