Douglas native and high school basketball star Eric Jamerman, a concerned look plastered on his face, speaks to his former assistant basketball coach at Casper College, Lester Stewart, in a hushed, emotional tone.

“Something has to change,” he mutters as the sun beams down violently in downtown Casper.

Although the rumors on social media that the protest would move from Casper to Glenrock and Douglas proved to be false, several natives of Converse County didn’t wait for the march to arrive. They actively sought it out.

While some beat the air with angry chants, some honor the situation with respectful silence. Jamerman is among the latter.

“I love people, and I’m here to show that my love is unconditional regardless of skin color,” Jamerman explains later. “God said to love your neighbor, and that’s what I want to do.”

Unlike protests in several U.S. cities that ended in riots and looting, the Casper protest stayed peaceful, with Casper Police Department officers waving to protestors at times.

“A lot of time there’s a bad rep on protests because they can turn violent, then it just takes away from the actual movement,” Douglas native Katie Wilson says.

“When you riot, when you cause more problems, it’s not going to solve anything,” Jamerman agrees.

Another Douglas native, Tabby May, sports a sign, “Silence is Violence.”

“I’ve seen a lot of things about all lives mattering, but all lives can’t matter until black lives matter,” May asserts.

Billie Ferris, a Douglas native who now lives in Casper, marches nearby with a sign painted with bloody handprints.

“It’s important to gather and provide solidarity to those who need it,” she says. “The Black Lives Matter movement really needs it.”

When George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on video May 25, America caught fire.

In light of the killings of Ahmaud Arbery in late February and Breonna Taylor in mid-March – Arbery by a retired police officer and Taylor during a no-knock raid – Floyd was the gasoline that turned a fire into an inferno across the country and worldwide.

After the video of Floyd pleading for his life and the help of his dead mother circulated the internet, outrage at the lack of accountability originally assumed by the officers involved turned into protests that oftentimes became violent.

Chauvin and three of his fellow officers were fired on May 26, but Chauvin wasn’t charged until May 29 following days of rioting and protests. The other officers were charged days later.

The protests often resulted in police and protestors clashing in the streets, fires enveloping vehicles, businesses destroyed and injuries to police officers and protestors alike. Although most protests were peaceful, according to many news sources, the destruction cannot be understated.

CBS Minnesota reported damages in Minneapolis alone were over $55 million and counting June 3. Rioting in large cities like Philadelphia, New York City and Washington D.C. will just add to that total, a blow to the American economy that is already going through the historical struggles associated with COVID-19.

Every single state in the union saw some sort of protesting in support for Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Other Wyoming cities saw protests and marches, though the one organized by Casper Youth for Change seemed to have the largest turnout.

A multitude of protestors and counter-protestors gathered at David Street Station prior to the march on the Hall of Justice and Casper City Hall. The protestors did the march silently at the request of Floyd’s uncle, according to CYFC.

Once in front of the Hall of Justice, members of the crowd were urged by CYFC member Tanner Ewalt to speak.

One of the speakers was Alex Hernandez, 30, of Casper.

“We have had an incredible turnout, and it’s amazing to look out there and see so many young people,” Hernandez said. “That’s so powerful. Seeing these young people stand up for something they see that’s wrong, and maybe they’ll continue to educate themselves and be the ones to make change in their community.”

Some people showed up armed, carrying AR-15s, long rifles and handguns – mostly not part of the protest group and some claiming to news media that they were there to keep the peace.

Paul Wood, carrying an AR-15, said, “Guys who look like us get put on TV screens and guess what happens? They assume we are against what they’re for and it’s completely the opposite. I’m 100% against police authoritarianism. I agree with their feelings on the matter. What I don’t supports is certain elements that get in these groups and in other cities have become violent. We won’t allow that. As far as the protesting goes, we believe our second amendment right protects our first amendment right. We’re here exercising our rights to protect their rights.”