Converse County Public Health Department and Converse County Emergency Management announced another COVID-19-positive case in Converse County Wednesday morning, April 29, for a total of 14 cases.

The individual who tested positive is a man in his 50s who lives in Douglas. He is recovering at home. He has had contact with a COIVID-19-positive case, officials said.

Representatives from the city, towns and county are working in unison to ensure the health and safety of residents. Statewide, the COVID-19 count is at 396 people.

For more information about statewide cases, please follow this link:

health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/

disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/

Converse County Government website:

conversecounty.org/473/COVID-19

Converse County Emergency Management Facebook:

facebook.com/Converse-County-Emergency-Management-121916527891193/

Converse County Public Health Department Facebook:

facebook.com/conversecountypublichealth/