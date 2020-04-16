WY Community Foundation announces grant changes

Changes to grant guidelines have been made by the Wyoming Community Foundation in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis.
All current grantees will be able to utilize WYCF grants for general operating support if they are unable to carry out their original grant application. The change in funds can be made without alerting the organization and changes should be address in each grantee’s final report, according to a press release Thursday afternoon.
WYCF has also created a statewide COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to respond to immediate needs arising from the pandemic.
The full story will be available in next week’s Douglas Budget issue.
