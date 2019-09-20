CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Brush Creek Fire is approximately 40 miles southwest of Douglas, south of Brumley Mountain on the west side of Old Fetterman Road. The fire is 475 acres and is located in rough terrain with scattered timber, brush, and grass.

There are 127 personnel assigned to the Brush Creek Fire including personnel from five Wyoming counties, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, South Dakota Department of Wildland Fire, and Wyoming State Forestry Division. There are three fire crews, ten engines, one Type 2 helicopter.

The relative humidity is forecasted to be lower today but will remain above critical conditions. The wind may increase this afternoon to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There are currently no closures or evacuations for the Brush Creek Fire. Updated information for the Brush Creek Fire will be posted on InciWeb ( https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6601 ) as any new development occurs. Information will also be updated on Facebook

(@WyomingStateForestryDivision).