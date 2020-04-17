Unemployment claims to increase by $600

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) has begun issuing Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to those individuals who are receiving unemployment benefits. An additional $600 is being added to unemployment benefits automatically and qualifying claimants will receive these payments by the middle of next week, according to a press release.
"The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is working tirelessly around the clock to provide these additional financial resources to our Wyoming neighbors," said DWS Workforce Programs Administrator Holly McKamey Simoni. "The $600 per week addition will be applied to unemployment benefits automatically. Those who are receiving unemployment benefits already do not have to do anything to get these funds."
Congress passed the CARES Act at the end of March, and DWS has been working diligently to create a system to administer the funds to Wyoming workers who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
Other benefits coming soon include unemployment compensation to self-employed, independent contractors and others not normally eligible for the benefit and a 13-week extension.
