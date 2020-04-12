Wyoming’s confirmed coronavirus count grew to 270 on Sunday.

The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported that nine new cases had been detected in six counties, including the first case in Big Horn County.

The discovery leaves only two counties, Platte and Weston, free of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In addition to Big Horn County, new cases were recorded in Converse, Fremont, Johnson, Natrona and Teton counties.

As of Sunday afternoon, Laramie County had 58 cases; Teton County had 56; Fremont County had 40; Natrona had 33; Sheridan had 12; Johnson and Campbell had 11; Converse had eight; Sweetwater had seven; Albany, Lincoln and Washakie had five; Carbon and Uinta had four, and Crook and Goshen had three. Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Park and Sublette counties had one case each.

The number of patients to have recovered since coronavirus was first discovered in Wyoming in late February also increased by one to total 138.

Meanwhile, the number of probable cases stood at 94. Probable cases are those in which a patient has not been tested for coronavirus, but shows symptoms of the virus and has been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case.

Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 12

Albany: 5

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 11

Carbon: 4

Converse: 8

Crook: 3

Fremont: 40

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 58

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 33

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 7

Teton: 56

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total 270

-----------

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 12.

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 4

Carbon: 0

Converse: 6

Crook: 0

Fremont: 7

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 26

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 8

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 3

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 4

Teton: 23

Uinta: 0

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

Total: 94

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

-----------

Coronavirus recoveries by county, as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 12.

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 8

Carbon: 3

Converse: 3

Crook: 0

Fremont: 9

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 10

Laramie: 27

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 16

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Sheridan: 10

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 2

Teton: 35

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 2

Total: 138