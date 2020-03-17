Hang on to your hats, Wyomingites – Mother Nature isn’t done with us just yet.
The National Weather Service forecast is predicting a possible 8-15 inches of snow from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.
A major winter storm warning in effect will bring widespread snow accumulation and is expected to ferociously impact travel to Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Travel is expected to be extremely difficult and caution is advised.
In addition to heavy snow, winds are expected to gust as high as 50 mph. The combination of snowfall and strong north-to-northeast winds could create hazardous blizzard conditions which will severely restrict visibility Thursday morning though that night.
Affected areas include East Platte, Converse, Niobrara, Goshen and Central and Eastern Laramie Counties.
Communities expected to be impacted include Douglas, Glenrock, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, Gurnsey, Bill, Deer Creek, Redbird and Pine Bluffs, NWS officials reported.
For more information visit NWS online at weather.gov
