CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming's School Choice Fair will bring all types of schools—public, private, charter, homeschooling, and online—under one roof. One of the state's largest events during National School Choice Week, this event is free and open to all families and community members.

WHAT:

- School Choice Fair

WHO:

- Representatives from a variety of Cheyenne area schools

- Parents, students, educators, community members

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Little America Hotel & Resort's Grand Ballroom | 2800 W. Lincolnway

This event is organized by Wyoming Parent Magazine.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.