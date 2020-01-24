CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming's School Choice Fair will bring all types of schools—public, private, charter, homeschooling, and online—under one roof. One of the state's largest events during National School Choice Week, this event is free and open to all families and community members.
WHAT:
- School Choice Fair
WHO:
- Representatives from a variety of Cheyenne area schools
- Parents, students, educators, community members
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
WHERE:
- Little America Hotel & Resort's Grand Ballroom | 2800 W. Lincolnway
This event is organized by Wyoming Parent Magazine.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.