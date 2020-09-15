JACKSON, Wy., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZandCell LLC, a biotech company launches a fast, reliable, and affordable COVID-19 saliva based rapid antigen test kit to be used in and by airports, governments, states, hospitals, healthcare workers and, sports events, to administer testing for the virus.
The world is still struggling to find a fast, cheap, and easy to use coronavirus test that can replace PCR tests. PCR tests are expensive and require special equipment and highly skilled personnel and results are not fast. Antibody tests are easy to use and affordable but not very effective in the initial phase of the infection.
ZandCell LLC, a biotechnology company pioneering the advancements and therapeutic applications of advanced medicine, today announces saliva-based ZandCell COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test. The test kit is now available in large quantities to be used in airports, governments, cities, hospitals, healthcare workers and, sports events, to quickly and effectively test patients for the infectious virus and provide immediate results within a few minutes.
With high accuracy, ZandCell COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test rapidly tests to qualitatively detect severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
"I am really proud of our new test. There is nothing like this on the market today. We launched our antibody test at the beginning of the year and now we take it to the next level. Our new saliva antigen test is really a DIY(do it yourself) test. Most people can handle spitting in a funnel which is the only thing you need do it. In reality, laws regulate how the test can be used around the world," said Michael Zand, CEO of ZandCell.
COVID-19 virus infection is determined through an easy saliva sample to reveal the results in 3-10 minutes. Health providers in the U.S. and across the globe have struggled to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in part because of a significant shortage of available cheap tests that can quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively provide immediate feedback results.
The test is available to order for professional users today at:
https://zandcell.com/zandcell-covid-19-rapid-antigen-test/
The test was CE certified on September 11. The test will be available in the United States following EUA FDA approval.
About ZandCell
ZandCell is a privately held biotechnology company committed to bringing to market life-transforming therapeutics for patients with untreatable diseases.
Please visit our website for more information https://zandcell.com/
Contacts
ZandCell LLC
info@zandcell.com
+1-702-425-9049
