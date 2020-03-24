CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Language I/O is now among fewer than 32,000 companies in the world to earn an ISO 27001:2013 certification. In order to get the certification, Language I/O had to demonstrate that its security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices outlined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
"An ISO 27001:2013 certification certainly isn't required to do business internationally, but we wanted to go beyond GDPR and other regulations to ensure the protection of our customer data," said Language I/O Co-CEO Heather Morgan Shoemaker. "Security has always been our number one focus. The ISO 27001:2013 certification is just one more way to continue ensuring that our customers are protected."
To get the certification, Language I/O went through a rigorous documentation and audit process. Both processes required Language I/O to consider and remedy any potential security risk that might be a part of any process or system used by the company.
"Getting the certification lets our customers know that our approach to security is proactive, not reactive," said Language I/O Data Protection Officer Matt Cook. "We don't want to wait for regulators to demand that we have certain security measures in place. When it comes to security, we will always be ahead of the curve."
Numerous international companies are requiring that their vendors have ISO 27001:2013 certification. As a provider of multilingual customer support software, Language I/O works with large multinational corporations that require stringent security measures like ISO 27001:2013.
"Having an ISO 27001:2013 certification not only guarantees that these customers are protected, but it also means that our onboarding process for these customers will be much faster, which supports our growth strategy," Shoemaker said.
Language I/O's certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit process.
For more information about providing multilingual customer support in more than 150 languages without hiring or having in-office native speaking support agents, click here.
