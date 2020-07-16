Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FRIDAY FOR ZONES 301...302...311 AND NORTHERN FWZ 309 AND NORTHERN FWZ 310 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, AND 311... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, AND 311. * WIND...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 9 PERCENT. * HAINES...6 * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&