Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT MOUNTAIN SNOWFALL EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH 8 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHEST PEAKS OF THE NORTHERN LARAMIE RANGE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...ALONG AND NEAR THE LARAMIE RANGE, ALONG PINE RIDGE IN EASTERN WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...SLICK ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&