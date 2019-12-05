JACKSON, Wyo., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Givling, Inc. announced the addition of the new Free Queue, a completely free way to compete for its coveted $50,000 loan funding awards.

"After four years of building our Givling community," said Laurie Farros, President, "we've achieved this significant milestone of being able to offer a free way for players to compete for $50,000 in loan payments."

There are now four free ways for a Givling player to be awarded money from the Givling trivia game and crowdfunding platform: the new Free Queue competition for $50,000, the $10,000 random drawings for direct loan payoffs, the $500 daily random drawings, and the free trivia game that pays out four and five-figure awards every week.

Farros adds, "Our Givling community of players has passionately worked to build this unique platform, achieving what many said was an impossible mission, to improve people's lives—one loan at a time."

Givling for iOS is available from the Apple App Store. Givling for Android is available directly from www.givling.com. For more information on Givling and the new free queue, please visit www.givling.com.

About Givling, Inc.

Givling, Inc. is a skill-based gaming community that harnesses the power of crowdfunding to improve its member's lives. Players can play for free on the mobile app, and coming soon, on the desktop. Since its inception, Givling's "Force For Good" community has funded nearly $5 million dollars.

