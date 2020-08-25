Weather Alert

TRANSPORT OF SMOKE FROM CALIFORNIA AND COLORADO WILDFIRES INTO EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA AROUND THE STATIONARY HIGH WILL CONTINUE TODAY. SURFACE VISIBILITIES MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE MILES AT TIMES. NEAR-SURFACE SMOKE LOOKS TO BE LESS THAN THE PAST FEW DAYS, BUT POOR AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. MULTIPLE DISTURBANCES PASSING THROUGH IN THE COMING DAYS SHOULD HELP TO CLEAR SOME SMOKE AND HAZE FROM THE AREA.