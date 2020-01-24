CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming educators, families, and organizations are gathering to show support for increased educational freedom during the 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 61 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Wyoming will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Little America Hotel & Resort. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Wyoming, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/wyoming.

Governor Mark Gordon issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Wyoming School Choice Week.

In Wyoming, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"National School Choice Week is the ideal time for Wyoming parents to evaluate their educational options for 2020-2021 and talk about what learning environments their children need to thrive," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Today's students are tomorrow's leaders, and Wyoming Parent Magazine looks forward to bringing the state's schools together so parents of the 138,000 children in Wyoming can examine what's available in one venue," said Mary-Frances Main, editor at Wyoming Parent. "Our event kicks off National School Choice Week, where public, private, and charter schools came together with homeschooling groups and virtual/online academies to increase public awareness about the various K-12 education options."

To download a guide to school choice in Wyoming, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/wyoming.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.