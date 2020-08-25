CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembl Inc., a startup working to streamline research collaboration, has launched the Torch of Knowledge podcast in an effort to evolve the research process by cross-pollinating scientific ideas and research. The announcement follows the launch of Assembl Chronos, a timestamping service which aims to reduce collaboration anxiety among researchers. Chronos ensures easy collaboration by establishing a certified trail of discovery, and the guarantee of proper credit for original research.
Assembl's goal of fostering an inclusive global research community has inspired the podcast. The name "Torch of Knowledge" comes from a quote by Louis Pasteur, who discovered the principles of vaccination, microbial fermentation, and pasteurization. The quote reads as follows: "Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world." This quote, according to Assembl CEO Sebastian Mellen, states an important truth: the sharing of knowledge is fundamental to humanity's progress.
Mellen elaborates: "Nature thrives on sharing genetic material, resources, information, and more; we participate in this process by sharing scientific knowledge. Cross-pollination of ideas is important, and I hope this podcast will serve as a forum to move science forward. My goal is to interview scientists and researchers from different disciplines, with broad expertise, and help them share their knowledge with the world."
The Torch of Knowledge website states that the podcast is:
- A channel to present new and/or interesting ideas in science.
- A medium for scientists to discuss their work.
- A place to evolve the research process, foster divergent thinking in science, and discuss the philosophy of science.
To be a guest, visit TorchofKnowledge.org/guest or send an email to contact@torchofknowledge.org.
The podcast is available at TorchofKnowledge.org. Readers can find a list of episodes at TorchofKnowledge.org/episodes, and can listen to the podcast at TorchofKnowledge.org, YouTube, and in their favorite podcast app.
