LARAMIE, Wyo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery that affects every demographic worldwide. The $150 billion industry affects more than 40 million people who are trafficked for sexual exploitation, forced labor, or services and/or the sale of organs in the United States and all around the world.

Jan. 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in the United States, and to draw attention to the fight to end this epidemic and restore the lives of those affected by human trafficking, the Alliance for Freedom, Restoration, and Justice (AFRJ) announces the Every Day Heroes 1M Challenge. This innovative campaign aims to engage everyday people to become heroes every day for the cause by completing a one-hour online course.

"People often ask us what they can personally do to end human trafficking," said AFRJ President and CEO Ashleigh Chapman. "The answer is: So much. We've created a new interactive online course that will show you how to spot the signs as you go about your day – at the store or airport, while dropping your kids at school or just crossing a street – and what action to take when you think you've identified a situation involving human trafficking. In just 60 minutes, you will learn critical information that will save lives."

The campaign seeks to get 1 million people to take the free course and earn their online badge so they can move from awareness to action.

Badge-earner Mary Ann, who resides in Florida and is part of the campaign's promotional efforts, said, "I really want to make a difference in the world, but I'm also very involved in a lot of areas and can't add a big-time commitment to my schedule. This sixty-minute course made me realize there is so much I can do to support anti-trafficking efforts by being aware of the signs. I am recommending all my friends, family and colleagues take just sixty minutes out their day – everyone should take this course."

In addition to the online course, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website includes a number of options to get involved during National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, including participating in local community events and #WearBlueDay.

AFRJ's Board Chairman Tom Miller, a founding board member of AFRJ and former SVP and CIO of Coca-Cola and Anthem, said it is important to both be aware of human trafficking and take action to abolish it.

"Everyday citizens must become aware of the signs taking place right in their own communities and the simple actions each person can take to identify victims, and hopefully, to prevent it from happening in the first place," Miller said.

For more information and to take the challenge go to www.EveryDayHeroesChallenge.org

