Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY INTO TUESDAY WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301 AND 302... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...WESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 301. WESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 302. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * HUMIDITY...8 TO 12 PERCENT DURING THE AFTERNOON. * HAINES...6 * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&