GREYBULL, Wyo., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opulenza Designs, a direct marketing sterling silver jewelry company, is celebrating its third anniversary this month. Since its founding in 2016, the company has grown from the four owners to a nationwide network of representatives.

The four women behind Opulenza Designs came to the company with similar, yet very different backgrounds. These four owners live in four different states in four different time zones. And yet despite their geographical hurdles, their individual talents, skillsets and love for sterling silver jewelry have built a thriving business with the main purpose of blessing others.

Susan Ball, Sue Kupka, Jody Lafko-Gilbert and Julie Seals were all leading sales representatives of a sterling silver direct-marketing jewelry company. When the company abruptly closed, the four found themselves not only without jobs, but with questions about what should come next. As women of faith, they felt their paths were being directed together for a higher purpose.

Lafko-Gilbert had a warehouse already on her property in Wyoming to offer, Ball and Kupka began designing and finding the jewelry pieces, and Seals started creating the marketing materials the infant company would require.

"Opulenza is the Italian word for opulence and was the perfect name for our vision," Seals explained. "When we first conceived this, we wanted our jewelry to be opulent, luxurious, yet classic with some bohemian-edgy chic style that would be attractive to all women."

The company also teams up with Dress for Success, an organization whose purpose is to offer long-lasting solutions to enable women to break the cycle of poverty by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools they need to thrive in work and life. "Every year, we donate designer jewelry to Dress for Success," Lafko-Gilbert explained. "When you put on a beautiful piece of jewelry, it can empower you and make you feel more confident."

Today, Opulenza specializes in high quality, handcrafted .925 sterling silver pieces. Artisans from seven countries around the world are handpicked to design their one-of-a-kind creations with a variety of price points. "We design handcrafted, artisan jewelry with .925 sterling silver and semi-precious stones. We offer something special for every style and every budget," Ball said. "Our jewelry adds that outer sparkle to help your inner sparkle shine through!"

Opulenza Designs is accomplishing the owners' original goal of offering great jewelry to women along with an opportunity for women to start their own businesses with minimal investment. "In today's world, having a side gig is critical for so many people, and we are adding people every day. Life's ability to turn a closing business into a blessing for so many is amazing," Kupka said. "The heart of this business is our representatives that have become extended family. Hearing the profound difference this business is having in each of their lives drives our passion to grow."

