CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arleth Rodrigues Rascon, 18, of Gillette and Kellen Vohland, 13, of Laramie today were named Wyoming's top two youth volunteers of 2020 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. As State Honorees, Arleth and Kellen each will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where they will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events. During the trip, 10 students will be named America's top youth volunteers of 2020.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

These are Wyoming's top youth volunteers of 2020:

High School State Honoree: Arleth Rodrigues Rascon

Nominated by Campbell County High School

Arleth, a senior at Campbell County High School, has played a lead role in providing Spanish-speaking students and families in her community and throughout her state with Spanish-language information about applying and paying for college. When she was 6 years old, Arleth started learning English. At first this new language was just "alien noises," but within six months she was fluent. From then on, she was her family's translator, deciphering bills, making appointments, reading mail, and toggling between English and Spanish at meetings. "Language is the most explicit barrier in society," Arleth noted.

She soon became an active translator for community members as well, and began translating materials sent out to students by her school's college readiness program. She also worked with an advisor to hold Spanish-language events at her school to disseminate information about the college application process, scholarships and other financial aid, and local college preparatory programs. She created presentations, promoted the events throughout the community and translated resource materials. Today, Arleth serves as the college readiness program's first-ever Spanish community coordinator, and her presentations and translations have been made available to Spanish speakers across Wyoming. "Being a first-generation student, I have had to navigate the college process with no support from my parents," Arleth said. "Many students share the same story. I believe everyone should be provided equal resources to be able to unleash their potential."

Middle Level State Honoree: Kellen Vohland

Nominated By Albany County 4-H

Kellen, an eighth-grader at Laramie Middle School, is a dedicated volunteer who devotes significant time to projects benefiting her school, community and environment. Kellen's community service projects include helping with 4-H activities, serving as manager of her school's wrestling team, working with students who have special needs as a peer counselor, and assisting with an annual wetlands fundraising banquet. "My world is filled with thoughtful people who encourage me to find strength in myself and to live my happiest life," said Kellen. For her, a big part of being happy is helping others. "I learned quickly that giving back to others is a reward in itself."

As vice president of her 4-H club, Kellen assists with club activities and community service projects, including helping with an appreciation dinner, guiding tours at the county fair and assisting younger club members with crafts and other projects. Her job as school wrestling manager is to check out gear, weigh in kids before matches, clean up the mats and keep the wrestlers focused. One of Kellen's favorite things is working with children with special needs. On a daily basis, she works with one of 10 students with special needs at her school, alternating so that she gets to know all of them. She teaches basic hygiene and simple tasks, and enjoys speaking with them. "When I spend time with someone who has special needs, I feel like I'm the one who is blessed," said Kellen.

Distinguished Finalists

The program judges also recognized two other Wyoming students as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion.

These are Wyoming's Distinguished Finalists for 2020:

Riley Little, 17, of Saratoga, Wyoming, a senior at Saratoga Middle/High School, organized a successful winter coat drive in her community's elementary and high schools, ultimately collecting, washing and redistributing more than 35 winter coats for students in need. Having participated in other volunteer initiatives in the past, Riley was inspired to start the drive herself after seeing fellow students come to school without coats during the beginning of the harsh Wyoming winter.

Brooklyn Youmans, 16, of Casper, Wyoming, a sophomore at Natrona County High School, organized several "roof sits," fundraising events to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation, in which she and her fellow students sat in public areas and solicited donations from the community; her efforts helped raise more than $16,000. For each event, Brooklyn helped spread awareness about the cause, recruited students and teachers to participate, and organized the schedule and locations for dozens of volunteers.

"In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society's challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too."

"Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. "Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it's an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change."

About The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards represents the United States' largest youth recognition program based solely on volunteer service. All public and private middle level and high schools in the country, as well as all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and Points of Light Global Network members, were eligible to select a student or member for a local Prudential Spirit of Community Award. These Local Honorees were then reviewed by an independent judging panel, which selected State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists based on criteria including personal initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.

While in Washington, D.C., the 102 State Honorees – one middle level and one high school student from each state and the District of Columbia – will tour the capital's landmarks, meet top youth volunteers from other parts of the world, attend a gala awards ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, and visit their congressional representatives on Capitol Hill. On May 4, 10 of the State Honorees – five middle level and five high school students – will be named America's top youth volunteers of 2020. These National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies and $5,000 grants from Prudential for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

Since the program began in 1995, more than 130,000 young volunteers have been honored at the local, state and national level. The program also is conducted by Prudential subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, India, China and Brazil. In addition to granting its own awards, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program also distributes President's Volunteer Service Awards to qualifying Local Honorees.

